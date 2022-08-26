Shettima Explains Why He Wore Sneakers on Suit to NBA Conference

Connect with us

Senator Kashim Shettima, Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has broken his silence on the controversy which trailed his dressing to the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference in Lagos on Monday, Daily Trust reports.

Shettima, who stood in for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling party, became a social media sensation after one of his pictures at the conference went viral.

Social media users had accused the former Governor of Borno State of fashion error, picking many holes in his dressing.

The criticism took another dimension when different persons, including celebrities like Charly Boy, mocked the politician with #ShettimaChallenge, which had several pictures of those reproducing what could be described as the senator’s dressing but in a comic manner.

But speaking on the incident for the first time since it happened, Shettima said he deliberately wore the sneakers.

He also alleged that a Presidential Candidate, whose identity he did not disclose, plotted mischief ahead of the event.

In a video, Shettima said, “I was in Lagos for the NBA conference. The conference held in Eko Hotels. It was largely funded by the Lagos State Government, the APC government of Lagos State. Subsequently, they moved to Eko Atlantic City, a product of an idea conceived by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“When I sent my recce team, it was learnt that one of the presidential candidates’ team held meetings for three consecutive nights to commit mischief. I was told it was a hostile crowd… I’m a banker, trained by one of the best bankers in the world. I’m a Jim Ovia boy. I deliberately wore sneakers to the NBA to swam at them.”

