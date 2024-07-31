ShunViolent Protest: C-CODED Urges Youth to Shun Violence, Embrace Peaceful Engagement

The Centre for Civil Relations, Open Dialogue and Development (C-CODED) has called on Nigerians to shun violent protests and embrace peaceful engagement, warning that a nationwide protest planned for August 1, 2024, could plunge the country into chaos and destruction.

At a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Wednesday, Ambassador Austin Peacemaker Inaede, Executive Director of C-CODED, urged citizens to choose a path that fosters unity, economic stability, and national growth.

“We stand in solidarity with every Nigerian facing economic hardship, hunger, and frustration,” Inaede said.

“However, resorting to violent protest is not the solution. We’ve seen several countries lie in ruins after such protests, struggling to recover and compete globally,” he added.

Inaede warned that adversaries are threatening to destabilize the nation, disrupt the economy, and deepen divisions.

He said, “The Arab Spring, for instance, began with hopes of democratic reform but ended in widespread instability and suffering for many nations involved. We cannot afford to ignore these lessons.”

He emphasized need for constructive dialogue and peaceful engagement, citing the Arab Spring as an example of how protests can lead to widespread instability and suffering.

C-CODED’s call to unity and constructive engagement comes as Nigeria faces growing concerns over economic hardship, security issues, and political tensions.

The group urged the government to recognize the people’s determination to see policies implemented that will elevate Nigeria to greatness.

“Fellow Nigerians, particularly our vibrant and resilient youths, it’s time to channel our energy towards constructive dialogue and peaceful engagement,” Inaede said.

He added that “Let’s build, not destroy, no matter the challenges we face. Dialogue Over Destruction: Let us engage again and again.”