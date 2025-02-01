Simplicity Movement Solidifies Support For SIM Fubara As Massive Crowd Attends Inauguration In ONELGA

The Simplicity Movement has taken a major step in strengthening its political structure as its leaders, led by High Chief Hon. Amb Sobomabo Jackrich (Egberipapa), visited Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) on Tuesday to inaugurate the LGA and Ward Executives across the 17 wards.

Jackrich, a former governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), is at the forefront of mobilizing his political structures in support of Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS. The massive turnout at the event reaffirmed the movement’s resolve to build a strong and united front for the governor’s administration.

As part of the visit, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to His Eminence, Barr. (Dr.) Nwachuku Obuoha Nnam-Obi III, the Oba (Eze Ogba) of Ogba Land, at his palace. The royal father, known for his wisdom and leadership, welcomed the movement’s leaders and shared words of encouragement. The visit was a mark of respect and a reaffirmation of the movement’s commitment to traditional institutions.

Speaking at the inauguration, High Chief Jackrich commended members of the Simplicity Movement in ONELGA for their dedication and massive turnout. He noted that the overwhelming support for Governor Fubara in the area has left no room for opposition, as those seeking to destabilize the state have been significantly weakened.

With the inauguration of the ward and LGA executives, the Simplicity Movement is now set to work in close collaboration with the *Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Her Excellency, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, DSSRS, the Executive Chairman of ONELGA, and other leaders in the area. The goal is to build an unbeatable political structure in support of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration.

Jackrich emphasized that the movement is committed to ensuring unity, stability, and progress in Rivers State, with ONELGA now fully aligned with this vision.