Since 1999, Nigeria Has Never Experienced This Level of Poverty, Says Atiku

Nigeria’s former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that every negative thing is currently happening the country.

Atiku said since 1999, Nigeria had never experienced this level of poverty, insecurity and unemployment.

He stated this at the ongoing 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association in Lagos.

Atiku said, “Since the return of democracy in 1998/99, Nigeria has never found itself in such a very very critical point in our history.

“Today, we have had all the negative indices. Today, we are all disunited in the nation. We have never experienced this level of poverty. We have never experienced this state of insecurity. We have never experienced this level of unemployment. We have recognised all these negative development in our history.”

Atiku added that history now beckoned on Nigerians to tackle the negative developments.

“This is where history and experience beckon on us to make sure that we don’t get it wrong at this point in time otherwise if we get it wrong. I don’t know when we will ever get it right.

“I have been involved in the struggle to return this country to democracy to this country in the time of military days. In fact, I can even say I was even lucky to be alive because so many of my contemporaries have been killed in this struggle but by the grace of God I have survived till this point in time,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Atiku had also tweeted, saying that he was at the NBA conference to give lawyers insights into his bold policy.

“I used the opportunity of the first plenary session of the 62nd NBA conference to give Nigerian lawyers an insight into my bold policy framework that embodies Unity, Security, Economy, Education and Devolution of power to states and local governments.

“known by the acronym of Unity-SEED. I stressed how interconnected these five policy prescriptions are. I assured them that a new Nigeria of our dreams is possible in the hands of a bold man of experience. -AA,” he tweeted.

The conference, themed “BOLD Transitions” is scheduled to hold between August 19 to 26, 2022.

