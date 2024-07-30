Slain DPO: Group lauds Gov Fubara for fulfilling N100m pledge

The Southern Youth Congress (SYC) has praised Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for delivering on the N100 million reward for the killing of wanted cult leader Gift Okpara, also known as 2Baba. Okpara and his gang members were responsible for the murder of Divisional Police Officer, Superintendent Bako Angbashin, in the Oduemude area of the state.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its co-chairmen, Comrade Jack Okpobiri Ofili, Dr. Oluwasanmi Ayoola, and Chief Mbanefo Okoye, the forum commended Governor Fubara’s integrity in fulfilling the pledge and his consistent support for security operatives in the state.

SYC stated that Governor Fubara has restored public confidence in the police as well as building the capacity of the force to fight crime.

The group urged other public officials to follow Governor Fubara’s example by honouring their pledges to security agencies, as this will serve as motivation for them to carry out their duties effectively.

“The Southern Youth Congress (SYC) commends Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for fulfilling the N100m bounty on the head of a notorious cult leader, Gift Okpara, aka 2Baba, who alongside his gang members killed a Divisional Police Officer, Superintendent Bako Angbashin, in the Oduemude area of the state,” the statement said.

“The confirmation of the pledge fulfillment by the State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, during a parade held in honor of the slain DPO at the state police headquarters on Saturday, was promising.

“The Governor has proven his integrity and shown strong support for security agencies in the state, which is commendable. He has restored public confidence in the police as well as building the capacity of the force to fight crime.

“We urge other public officeholders in Nigeria, especially those in the South, to follow Governor Fubara’s example by fulfilling their pledges to security agencies to motivate them to better discharge their duties.

“The Southern Youth Assembly also commends the Rivers State Police Command for neutralizing the notorious cult leader, 2Baba. We encourage them to continue their efforts until Rivers State is completely free of crime.

“We sympathize with the family of the slain DPO and pray that God grants them the strength to bear the irreparable loss. We hope that they may find comfort in the fact that Superintendent Bako Angbashin lived a selfless life and died as a hero.

“SYC urges youths to reject violence and support the government and security agencies in eradicating crime from our society.”