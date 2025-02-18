SON Seizes Fake And Counterfeit Products Worth Over N20bn

The Director General of the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, revealed on Monday that the agency has confiscated fake and counterfeited products valued at over N20 billion.

Speaking during a sensitization campaign for Maritime sector stakeholders on the importance of standardization in business growth and safety, Dr. Okeke, represented by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Talatu Ethan, highlighted the agency’s efforts to combat sub-standard products.

“We have made massive seizures in sectors such as LPG Gas Cylinders, tires, cables, aluminum roofing sheets, and lubricants,” Dr. Okeke stated. “In the lubricants sub-sector, we have begun a ‘name and shame’ campaign against sub-standard manufacturers, importers, and dealers after conducting a proper verification exercise.”

Dr. Okeke also emphasized that the counterfeit products seized—many of which were life-threatening and injurious—had been publicly destroyed at various SON dumpsites across the country. The agency has also ramped up prosecutions against suspects in line with the SON Act of 2015.

“To date, we have confiscated over N20 billion worth of fake and counterfeited products,” he added. “These products, which have been destroyed, are a serious danger to the lives of Nigerians.”

He urged maritime operators and other stakeholders to work together to curb the influx and prevalence of sub-standard products, emphasizing the devastating effects such goods have on the nation. “Fake products cause loss of lives, revenue, jobs, and contribute to de-industrialization and low capacity utilization of local industries,” Dr. Okeke warned.

Additionally, the Director General highlighted SON’s efforts in trade facilitation, including the automation of services to enhance efficiency and reduce corruption in the maritime sector. He encouraged stakeholders to fully embrace SON’s e-certificates and digitalized processes, which are integrated into the Nigeria Integrated Customs Services (NICIS) system.

“We are working to create a globally competitive market for Nigeria. Our digitized processes, alongside the support of stakeholders, will allow us to meet the global standards necessary for trade facilitation and ease of doing business,” Dr. Okeke concluded.