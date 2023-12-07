STAND UP NIGERIA, 30 other CSOs attend Operation Safe School launching in Lafiya

A Coalition of 30 Civil Society Organizations, including Stand Up Nigeria (SUN) has lauded the Safe School initiative, which it said has increased security of schoolchildren against all forms of insecurity across the country.

National coordinator of SUN, Comrade Sunday Attah who spoke to journalists during the launch of the Safe School Initiative in Lafia, urged host communities to support the NSCDC and other security agencies to achieve the objectives of the initiative.

He noted that the safe schools programme has become necessary considering the importance of education on human capital development and overall national development, thus making it expedient for government to deploy extraordinary measures to tackle the spate of attacks on school facilities in Nigeria.

Attah commended the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for ensuring that more personnel of the Corps are provided with adequate training to implement the safe school initiative.

According to him, one among many of the functions of the National Safe Schools Response coordination Center is to provide forensic evidence-based response coordination in collaboration with security agencies and relevant stakeholders to enhance security for schools and host communities.

The program is to also maintain a standby force at all centers for prevention and quick response to emergencies around schools.

Attah commended President Bola Tinubu for believing in the reforms and discipline the CG Audi, has brought to NSCDC saying it shows the confidence the President has on the NSCDC boss.

