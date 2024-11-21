Stand Up Nigeria Applauds NSCDC’s Gallantry, Calls for Increased Support

A civil society organization, Stand Up Nigeria, has commended the officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their outstanding commitment to safeguarding the nation’s critical infrastructure.

The commendation is coming on the heels of the heroics of officers of the Corps’ monitoring team for the National Grid Installation located in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State which repelled attack by bandits and killed over 50 in the crossfire.

Stand Up Nigeria in a statement by its National cordinator, Sunny Attah said the gallantry of the personnel during Monday’s attack is testament to improved training and motivation they are received under the leadership of Abubakar Audi,

Attah praised the NSCDC for its unwavering dedication to its mandate, ensuring national security and stability.

He called on the Federal Government to increase funding for the NSCDC to enhance its operational capacity, particularly in the face of growing security challenges.

Attah highlighted the need for greater investment in training, equipment, and welfare for officers who risk their lives daily for the nation’s safety.

Stand Up Nigeria also urged the National Assembly to resist calls to create new agencies, emphasizing that the NSCDC has proven effective in carrying out its duties.

“Rather than duplicating roles with new agencies, resources should be directed toward strengthening the NSCDC, which has demonstrated excellence under Dr. Audi’s leadership,” the national cordinator stated.