Stop Attacking Wike, Focus on Governance – PDP Youth Network Warns Bala Mohammed

The People’s Democratic Party Youth Frontiers Network (PDP-YFN) has cautioned Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed to halt further disgraceful acts or quit the party.

The youths said tongue-lased Mohammed for what they described asunwarranted tirades against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

In a statement in Abuja by its National President, Comrade Isah Ibrahim, the group said his latest outburst has exposed him as another political jobber who desires to use and dump the PDP as a special purpose vehicle for personal actualisation.

“Bala Mohammed should either stop disgracing the PDP as he is currently doing or quits the party for its loyal members and leaders to reposition it.

“His persistence in abusing the PDP to criticise government policies that he does not understand, as was the case in the tax reform bills, diminished the party’s standing in the eyes of Nigerians.

“We find it most unfortunate that Bala Mohammed has still not realised that he is now the lone member of a discredited choir singing obscene tunes against ongoing reforms, especially the tax reforms, a topic on which Wike attempted to school him leading to his latest temper tantrums.

“Even if Wike had not placed Bala Mohammed in his place, the fact that the Nigerian Govenrors’ Forum, a body to which the Bauchi state governor is subscribed, has endorsed the tax bills is enough reason for any right-thinking person to climb down from their high horse of ethno-sectarian criticism of people-oriented federal government policies. But Bala Mohammed has continued to imagine himself as a voice for the North even when he has been told on several occasions to stop impersonating those tasked with representing the North.

“We now understand that the reason Bala Mohammed arrogantly refused to take correction is that he fancies himself as the PDP presidential aspirant to beat in 2026 for the 2027 General Elections, hence his shadow-boxing and phantom-chasing that made him see and treat Wike as the obstacle to the attainment of his 2027 pipedream. This desperation to protect a position that was never his has turned Bala Mohammed into a comical meme who is undermining the standing of the PDP as a party.

“Such al disposition by someone claiming to speak for the PDP makes Bala Mohammed a huge liability to the party. Ironically, Wike, whom the Bauchi State Governors seeks to undermine, is the one demonstrating the kind of impactful leadership that someone with PDP DNA can deliver when entrusted with public office” he said

The PDP Youths advised Bala Mohammed to register under Wike as an apprentice so that he can understudy the FCT Minister and understand how to initiate and complete projects, carry along the diverse populations of his constituency, and execute social intervention programmes that actually touch the lives without traipsing across the country frothing in the mouth in the name of contributing to national discourse.

“Since his latest outburst, we have taken time to review Bala Mohammed’s records as a senator, minister and governor. All his records rolled into one do not come close toWwike’s achievements in the FCT. This has left us to conclude that Bala Mohammed is so obsessed with Wike’s performance as Minister that he cannot go to bed without mentioning the Super Minister’s name and dreaming of how to tear him down.

“We conclude by urging Wike to ignore Governor Bala Mohammed’s rants and treat them as the tantrums of a saboteur who has been prevented from hijacking the PDP into his personal enterprise. The FCT Minister should continue to lead the party as he is effectively doing while protecting our great party from opportunists like the Bauchi State governor. To the Bauchi State governor, our message is simple: if there is anyone who should quit the PDP, it is Bala Mohammed. We, therefore, urge Bala Mohammed to immediately quit the PDP and pursue his inordinate ambition elsewhere.

“Should he decide to stay on in the party, we urge Governor Bala Mohammed to reconsider his approach and align his actions with the party’s mission and manifesto. Constructive criticism and open dialogue are vital, but they must be conducted respectfully and with the party’s best interests in mind” they said.