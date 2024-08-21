Connect with us

News

Subsidy Removal Not Enough' Ezekwesili Calls For Deregulation Of Petroleum Sector

Published

Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, on Tuesday called for the deregulation of the nation’s petroleum sector, saying the removal of subsidy on petroleum products by President Bola Tinubu is not enough.

She made this call during an interview on Tuesday, where she also took a swipe at the political class, describing them as bandits.

Copyright ©