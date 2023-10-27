Subsidy: Reps Caucus Pledges to Support Tinubu, Kyari to Implement PIA

says NNPC GCEO leading anti- corruption crusade in oil and gas sector_

A House of Representatives caucus has pledged to help the President Bola Tinubu-led administration achieve a seamless implementation of fuel subsidy removal and other aspects of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

The Friends of the Masses, a caucus consisting of over 50 members drawn from across the country, made this known to newsmen after Thursday’s plenary.

Hon. Seso Ikpagher (Benue APC) described the PIA as the best thing to happen to Nigeria’s oil sector and one of the numerous reforms birthed by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari.

The lawmaker said the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 is the most audacious attempt to overhaul the petroleum sector, once bedevilled by controversies and uncertainties.

He, however, lamented that the implementation of the law and operationalisation of its objectives remains a cause for serious concerns.

If properly effected, Ikpagher noted that the PIA has the potential to impact Nigerians positively, facilitating economic development by attracting and creating investment opportunities for local and international investors.

While admitting that the expected gains of the Petroleum Industry Act have not been fully actualised, he expressed optimism that with Kyari, Nigerians can be hopeful.

To this end, he said the House of Reps has resolved to give the NNPCL boss all the necessary support to succeed.

Meanwhile, Hon. Iyawe Esosa (Edo, LP) described Kyari as the game-changer in the oil and gas sector not just in Nigeria but the continent.

Esosa said the NNPCL GCEO came at a turbulent period characterised by low production, burgeoning vandalisation of oil pipelines, oil theft on a grand scale, and demoralised staff of the company.

However, just a little over three years later, he said the story is different.

“The signing of the PIA by former President Muhammadu Buhari was perhaps the biggest breakthrough for Kyari as it opened the door for more significant changes in the national oil giant,” he said.

“We can’t forget how he worked for the passage of the PIA. Today, we have a new, refreshed, and rejuvenated NNPC. He has gone a step further to initiate new investment benchmarks to further rejuvenate the once-ineffective company.

“Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is now on a transformative path, unlocking opportunities for growth and prosperity in the sector. The end of the fraudulent subsidy regime was another milestone.

“Under the leadership of Kyari, the company has taken significant steps towards enhancing transparency and accountability in the industry. One of the ways he has done this is by publishing monthly financial and operational reports.

“For Kyari, it is about the country. And together with other distinguished colleagues, we have vowed to support him in breaking new grounds and achieving more”.

