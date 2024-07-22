Supplementary Budget: Centre Lauds Reps Appropriations Chair Bichi Over Thorough Scrutiny, Public Engagement

The Centre for Accountability and Probity (CAP) has commended the Chairman of the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Bichi, for his commitment to transparency and accountability.

In a statement signed by Princess Ajibola Naomi, its Coordinating President, the Centre said the recent transmission of the supplementary budget has been met with thorough scrutiny and public engagement by Bichi.

Naomi said that in his characteristic manner, Bichi is engaging stakeholders, conducting public hearings, and scrutinizing the executive bill to ensure that the supplementary budget serves the best interests of Nigerians.

“Bichi’s innovative approach to the budgetary process has introduced a new level of transparency and accountability, setting a benchmark for future budgetary processes,” she said.

“His commitment to ensuring that every detail is scrutinized, and the executive accounts for every penny, is a testament to his dedication to the Nigerian people.

“Bichi has introduced public engagement and scrutiny of the budget estimates, ensuring that stakeholders’ inputs are considered.

“He has also conducted public hearings to ensure transparency and accountability and analysed every detail of the executive bill to prevent misappropriation of funds.

“Furthermore, he has ensured that the supplementary budget aligns with the priorities of Nigerians.”

In addition, Naomi said Bichi has also improved the budget process by ensuring timely submission of budget estimates by MDAs, conducting regular oversight visits to monitor project implementation, and engaging with civil society organizations to ensure inclusivity and transparency.

She noted that the Appropriations Committee has also utilised technology to enhance budget tracking and monitoring, and provided clear and concise budget reports for easy understanding.

“Bichi’s leadership has changed the narrative in the budgetary process, promoting transparency and accountability,” she added. “His commitment to ensuring that the executive accounts for every penny has given Nigerians confidence in the budgetary process”.

The Centre for Accountability and Probity, therefore, urged Nigerians not to worry about the budget, as Bichi’s commitment ensures that it will be utilized effectively for the benefit of all Nigerians.

