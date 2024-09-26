Sustain Your Superlative Performances in Office, Groups Tell Ministers Utsev, Keyamo

Some pro-government groups have praised Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation Joseph Utsev and Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development for their outstanding performances in office, urging them to sustain their efforts.

Under the auspices of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Network Nigeria, they acknowledged the ministers’ dedication to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement signed by its President Dr William Abu, the groups said Ministers Utsev and Keyamo have demonstrated unwavering passion for Nigeria’s progress, inspiring hope and confidence among Nigerians.

“Professor Joseph Utsev has transformed the water resources sector through innovative approaches. His initiatives have improved access to clean water, enhanced sanitation infrastructure, and promoted sustainable water management practices,” Abu said.

“Utsev has introduced groundbreaking reforms, including sustainable river basin management, revitalizing ailing irrigation schemes, and promoting integrated water resources management. His water supply expansion projects have increased access to potable water in rural communities.

“The Minister’s leadership has also upgraded waste management facilities, promoting hygiene practices and implementing efficient water usage policies. His efforts have boosted the economy by increasing food production, creating jobs, and enhancing sanitation.”

In the aviation sector, Abu said Festus Keyamo has elevated Nigeria’s standing with strategic plans to make the country Africa’s leading aviation hub through local airline empowerment, international route expansion, and airport infrastructure upgrades.

“Keyamo’s reforms have enhanced airport infrastructure, improved air travel safety, and fostered innovation in the aerospace industry. His leadership promotes transparency, accountability, and a culture of excellence’” Abu added.

“Keyamo’s vision for Nigeria’s aviation sector has received widespread acclaim. His efforts have improved Nigeria’s global ranking and attractiveness to investors.

“The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network in Nigeria commends Ministers Utsev and Keyamo for their remarkable achievements and urges them to continue their excellent work.”

The groups, however, urged them to maitain the momentum, continue delivering exceptional results, and remain steadfast in their commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

By doing so, Abu said Utsev and Keyamo will further cement their legacies, inspire hope among Nigerians, and significantly contribute to President Tinubu’s vision for a brighter future.