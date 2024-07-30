Take It Back, Others Call Off Protest In Northern Central States

Three groups, Take It Back (North Central), Middle Belt Economic Forum, and Renewed Hope Prosperity Ambassadors have called off the planned protest in the Northern states, including Abuja.

The groups cited concerns about the potential for destabilization and harm to their communities as the reason for their decision.

The groups which made this known at a joint press conference on Tuesday in Abuja said the decision was made after a careful appraisal of the situation and a fruitful interaction with the Minister of Water Resources, Prof Joseph Utsev.

In his address, Dr. Amodu Ben also commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and other critical stakeholders in the North Central for their efforts in maintaining peace and order in the region.

“We have come to this decision not out of fear or intimidation, but out of a deep understanding of the current political climate and the potential consequences of our actions,” said Dr. Amodu Ben.

Ben said they also took into account the developmental programs being driven by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s development agenda.

The groups recognized the right to protest as an inherent and fundamental aspect of citizenship but emphasized the need for peaceful and constructive dialogue to avoid catastrophic consequences.

Ben observed instances where peaceful protests have rapidly escalated into violent confrontations, resulting in widespread destruction, loss of life, and immense human suffering.

They, however, urged citizens to redirect their energies towards constructive dialogue and engagement with the government.

“Let us join forces to build a brighter future for the Middle Belt region, one that is founded upon the principles of peace, prosperity, and cooperation,” Dr. Ben said.

“We would like to seize this opportunity to express our heartfelt commendation to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other critical stakeholders in the North Central,” he said.

“Their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and order in the region have not gone unnoticed, and their dedication to the well-being of our nation is truly commendable.

“These exceptional individuals have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to prioritizing the interests of our nation above personal agendas, exemplifying a profound understanding of the intrinsic value of peaceful coexistence and the preciousness of human life, which is a cherished asset to families, states, and our country as a whole.

“We also extend our unreserved and heartfelt commendation to President Tinubu for his indefatigable efforts in constructing the nation of our collective aspirations. Notwithstanding the formidable challenges, he remains steadfast in his endeavors, tirelessly striving to alleviate the burdens of our citizens and enhance their overall well-being.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the President’s diligent efforts to improve the lives of citizens, and we must unite in our support and collaboration with him to achieve our shared objectives. The President’s development agenda, as exemplified by the initiatives of the Ministry of Water Resources, serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress and advancement.

“Let us join forces to build a brighter future for the Middle Belt region, one that is founded upon the principles of peace, prosperity, and cooperation, and where the collective efforts of our citizens can flourish, yielding a harmonious and thriving society for generations to come.”