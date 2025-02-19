Tariff Hike: Airtel Raises Data, Call Rates

Airtel Nigeria, the country’s second-largest telecom operator, has revised its data pricing structure, implementing a tariff adjustment of up to 50 per cent, according to details published on its website on Monday.

The price revision, which affects various data bundles, aligns with ongoing industry concerns over escalating operational costs.

While the company has yet to issue an official statement, the move underscores the broader push among telecom operators for a tariff review to cushion the impact of inflation and forex volatility.

Beyond data adjustments, the operator with over 56 million subscribers had also increased voice call tariffs over the weekend.

A senior Airtel official, on Monday, says emphasising that the adjustments were necessitated by rising costs.

“Yes, we have updated data prices today, and they are available on our website. However, the increase is not up to 50 percent,” the official clarified.

In its revised price list, Airtel assured customers of continued affordability, stating, “Whatever your data needs are, we have a plan for you. Our fast, affordable, and reliable internet experience will keep you connected anytime, anywhere. To get started, Dial *312#.”

The revised daily and weekly data plans include N50 for 40MB valid for 1 day, N100 for 100MB valid for 1 day, N200 for 200MB valid for 3 days, N350 for 1GB valid for 1 day, N350 for 350MB valid for 7 days, N500 for 750MB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 200MB YouTube Music/Spotify valid for 7 days, N500 for 1GB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 50MB Socials valid for 7 days, N500 for 2GB valid for 2 days, and N1500 for 5GB valid for 7 days.

Similarly, MTN, Nigeria’s largest telecom provider, has also adjusted its data and call tariffs in line with the NCC’s approval.

The revised pricing, implemented over the past week, has seen customers paying more for calls, SMS, and internet usage.

The latest increases come as telecom operators grapple with inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and the rising cost of network expansion.

While the adjustments aim to support long-term service improvements, subscribers may face increased financial pressure as communication costs rise.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.