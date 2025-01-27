Terror Alert: Police Nab One Suspect, Recover IED In Kano

KANO – The Kano State Police Command has arrested one suspect and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in connection with a suspected terrorist plot to attack the state. The mastermind of the plot, however, fled to neighboring Cameroon.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Salman Garba made the announcement on Monday during a parade of suspects at the Bompai police headquarters. He revealed that the mastermind, who had arrived in Kano from Chad, had been hiding in the city, particularly around the venue of the Tijjaniyya program.

CP Garba explained that upon receiving an intelligence report, the police issued a security alert to the public and deployed personnel to secure the venue of the Tijjaniyya Maulud event. The suspect, sensing the heightened security, fled to Cameroon, while another individual was arrested.

He said, “We received intelligence about a potential terrorist attack in Kano, which could occur during the ongoing Tijjaniyya Maulud. We raised the alarm, informed the public, and mobilized our forces to secure the area. After the alert, some of the suspects fled the state. One suspect, who had come from Chad, fled to Cameroon. We tracked him down, but he escaped. However, we arrested his host, who had the key to his house. We also recovered explosives in the area.”

Garba further explained that the police had been monitoring the situation closely and had taken proactive measures to ensure public safety. “When we received the alert about the Tijjaniyya program, we informed all stakeholders and took immediate action to secure the venue. We conducted a thorough search with our Anti-Bomb Special Unit (EOD), working until dawn. During this operation, we tracked the suspect who had been hiding in Kano and had previously killed eight people in Chad. He fled when he realized we were closing in on him.”

In addition, CP Garba revealed that the command had arrested three suspects in connection with the abduction and murder of Atiku Mu’azu, the former Permanent Secretary and former Chairman of the Gombe State Internal Revenue Service, who was residing in Kano.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.