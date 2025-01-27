Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Metro and crime

Terror Alert: Police Nab One Suspect, Recover IED In Kano

Published

KANO – The Kano State Police Command has arrested one suspect and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in connection with a suspected terrorist plot to attack the state. The mastermind of the plot, however, fled to neighboring Cameroon.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Salman Garba made the announcement on Monday during a parade of suspects at the Bompai police headquarters. He revealed that the mastermind, who had arrived in Kano from Chad, had been hiding in the city, particularly around the venue of the Tijjaniyya program.

CP Garba explained that upon receiving an intelligence report, the police issued a security alert to the public and deployed personnel to secure the venue of the Tijjaniyya Maulud event. The suspect, sensing the heightened security, fled to Cameroon, while another individual was arrested.

He said, “We received intelligence about a potential terrorist attack in Kano, which could occur during the ongoing Tijjaniyya Maulud. We raised the alarm, informed the public, and mobilized our forces to secure the area. After the alert, some of the suspects fled the state. One suspect, who had come from Chad, fled to Cameroon. We tracked him down, but he escaped. However, we arrested his host, who had the key to his house. We also recovered explosives in the area.”

Garba further explained that the police had been monitoring the situation closely and had taken proactive measures to ensure public safety. “When we received the alert about the Tijjaniyya program, we informed all stakeholders and took immediate action to secure the venue. We conducted a thorough search with our Anti-Bomb Special Unit (EOD), working until dawn. During this operation, we tracked the suspect who had been hiding in Kano and had previously killed eight people in Chad. He fled when he realized we were closing in on him.”

In addition, CP Garba revealed that the command had arrested three suspects in connection with the abduction and murder of Atiku Mu’azu, the former Permanent Secretary and former Chairman of the Gombe State Internal Revenue Service, who was residing in Kano.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Explosion at Ohanaeze President’s Home

An explosion yesterday rocked the Enugu home of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President Chief John Nwodo. It destroyed windows, an air conditioning unit and the ceiling...

April 30, 2018

News

12 Killed, 48 Wounded in Fresh Maiduguri Suicide Bomb Attack

About twelve people have been killed and 48 wounded in a suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri on Wednesday. Eye witnesses told the News Agency...

January 18, 2018

News

10 Injured in Russia Supermarket Blast

At least 10 people have been injured after an explosion at a supermarket in the Russian city of St Petersburg. One person is said...

December 27, 2017

News

Female Suicide Bomber Kills 10 in Maiduguri Mosque

A female suicide bomber early Monday morning killed 10 worshippers who came for prayers at a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State in what has...

July 17, 2017

Copyright ©