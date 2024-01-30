The burden of raising a child with disability will be reduced, ABSG assures, as TSCF seek collaboration

Speaking in his office in Umuahia, when he received in audience a team from The Straight Child Foundation, TSCF led by the founder, Dr. Mrs Peace Amaraegbulam, Anyaele noted, that the all inclusive programmes and policies of Gov. Alex Otti was carefully designed to better and enhance the lives of PWDs.”

We recognize that the disability community is challenged by a plethora of barriers. These barriers were made worse due to unimaginable neglect of the community since the 1999 administrations”, Anyaele said, pointing that the new Abia with a new mindset is sensitive to the plights of People With Disabilities.

Anyaele who also said that the State government is committed to ensuring that the burden of raising a child with disability is reduced, assured that the government is also committed to the implementation of all that is contained in the Disability Act to the latter.

Mr. David Anyaele, Special Assistant to Abia State Governor on Disability Matters.

He pointed out that the coronation of a hearing impaired person, HRH. Anthony Ohaeri , as the traditional ruler of Umuawa Alaocha II Autonomous Community, Ohuhu clan in Umuahia North L.G.A, of the State, is a strong indication that the present administration is commitment to run an inclusive government, and has also demonstrated that every member of the society should be treated as valuable.

Furthermore, he extolled Gov. Otti and his wife, Mrs Priscilla Otti for their untiring efforts at ensuring the PWDs enjoyed their rights without discrimination, citing the para sports inauguration in the state, sponsorship for Paralympics, distribution of White canes to the visually impaired persons during the 2023 International White Cane Safety Day Celebration among other things.

Anyaele lauded the TSCF for its supportive role in the society which include early intervention services for children with Clubfoot, awareness creation on the need to respect the rights of the Cerebral palsy, CP children and PWDs and other reorientation outreaches and encouraged the founder, Dr. Amaraegbulam to remain strong and courageous, even as he assured the Foundation of healthy collaboration.

Dr. Peace Amaraegbulam, founder of The Straight Child Foundation.

Speaking earlier during the Advocacy visit, Dr. Peace Amaraegbulam, a consultant orthopedic surgeon at the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia and the founder of The Straight Child Foundation, disclosed plans of the Foundation which include setting up a rehabilitation center for Cerebral palsy children, which will house a pediatric gym for physiotherapy services.

She also hinted on the planned establishment of vocational centre for them, where the Volunteers will expose the CP children to the modern technologies, adding that the essence of the visit was to establish a collaboration with the government .

Moreover, TSCF founder appreciated the efforts of Mr. David Anyaele which led to the passage of Disability Act and further encouraged him to continue to use his position to do achieve more for PWDs.