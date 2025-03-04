The Untold Story Of Madein As Accountant General Of The Federation

By John Ajeh

Among the few names that truly resonate in Nigeria’s public service is Dr. Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein, the first female Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).As she prepares to exit her esteemed office on Friday, 7th of March 2025, her tenure stands as an irrefutable evidence to the transformative power of true leadership, unyielding dedication, the capacity to deliver excellence amidst formidable challenges, and an unassailable commitment to the nation’s fiscal probity.

Her narrative is a rough but interesting story of laying an enduring foundation for sustainable financial management and accountability within Nigeria’s public sector. It continued as a compelling chronicle of how excellence, when afforded the opportunity, can redefine systems, inspire generations, and leave an indelible mark on the sands of time.

Born on March 7, 1965, in Iperu Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, Dr. Madein’s ascent to the pinnacle of Nigeria’s accounting hierarchy is emblematic of resilience and scholarly prowess. Her academic voyage commenced with a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from Ogun State Polytechnic (now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic) in 1988. She further augmented her expertise with a Postgraduate Diploma and a Master’s in Business Administration from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University).

When Commonwealth University awarded her an honorary doctorate in business administration in 2019, her enormous contributions to the field of financial management were further cemented. As evidence of her unquenchable curiosity, she earned a doctorate in management finance from Walden University in Minnesota, USA, in 2020. Her work trajectory is equally as prestigious as her academic achievements. These academic laurels laid the groundwork for a career that would span over three decades, punctuated by groundbreaking milestones and transformative reforms.

Dr. Madein began her illustrious career in the Federal Civil Service as a middle-level officer at the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), where she developed her skills. Her early years in the service were characterized by an insatiable thirst for knowledge and a steadfast dedication to excellence; qualities that would later define her whole professional career. Later on, she became a member of the pioneering teams of two important national programs: the National Poverty Alleviation Program (NAPEP) and the Family Economic Advancement Program (FEAP). In addition to honing her financial management skills, these positions introduced her to the intricate challenges of economic development and poverty alleviation, which would continue to be major themes in her work.

Throughout her decades of journey in service, Dr. Madein has held distinguished positions and served with distinction in a number of ministries, which includes the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Works and Housing, Commerce and Industry, and Police Affairs. Her unique combination of technical expertise, strategic vision, and a deep comprehension of the intricacies of public finance management was applied to deliver the best performance in each of these capacities. She earned the respect of her superiors and peers through her ability to generate measurable outcomes while navigating the complex financial landscapes of government.

Her appointment to the position of AGF on May 18, 2023 was not just a personal accolade, but a monumental achievement of inspiration to countless women across the nation, and in addition, a historical milestone for Nigeria in having its first female AGF. Her ascension to this very important role was a recognition her decades of exemplary services, unflinching commitment, and unparalleled technical expertise in the principles of transparency, accountability, and fiscal prudence.

Upon assuming the role of Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Madein inherited a financial management system that is beleaguered by corruption, inefficiencies, and a glaring lack of transparency. However, her tenure has been marked by a series of audacious reforms aimed at addressing these systemic challenges and repositioning the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) as a paragon of accountability and efficiency.

One of her most monumental achievements has been the robust implementation and expansion of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system. Under her astute leadership, the TSA was fortified and scaled, ensuring that all government revenues are consolidated into a single account. This reform has not only bolstered transparency but has also significantly curtailed leakages and enhanced cash management across government agencies.

The Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), a digital platform created to improve accountability and expedite financial procedures, was also adopted and optimized under Dr. Madein’s leadership. Government expenditures are now meticulously tracked in real-time, mitigating the risk of fraud and ensuring that public funds are judiciously utilized for their intended purposes. Her strong commitment to leveraging technology for financial management has set an unprecedented standard for efficiency in Nigeria’s public sector.

Another very noticeable hallmark of her tenure has been her ever-burning focus on capacity building and staff development. Armed with the understanding that the effectiveness of any reform is contingent upon the competence and commitment of the personnel implementing it, Dr. Madein launched a number of training initiatives designed to give civil servants the skills they need to handle the complexities of modern financial administration. In addition to improving the OAGF’s effectiveness, these initiatives have helped the civil service become more professional overall.

However, beyond her technical accomplishments, Dr. Madein’s tenure as Accountant General of the Federation has been defined by her unassailable reputation for integrity. In a nation where public office is often tainted by corruption and self-aggrandizement, she has emerged as a beacon of honesty, accountability, and selflessness. Her refusal to bow to political pressures or engage in financial misappropriation earned her the respect of her colleagues and the admiration of Nigerians.

In a conscious move to consolidate the gains of transparency, accountability and judicious public-oriented, which remains her abounding legacy, and in compliance with the Freedom of Information Act, Dr Madein conscientiously sustained a policy of publishing the details of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) revenue distribution to the three tiers of government. This also solidified her legacy as a true technocrat whose work was driven by national interest rather than personal enrichment.

Her legacy Is also one of empowerment and inspiration. As the first female Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Madein has shattered stereotypes and unequivocally demonstrated that women can excel in even the most demanding roles. Her success serves as a potent reminder of the imperative of diversity and inclusion in leadership, and her story will undoubtedly inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in public service with confidence and determination.

In the words of those who have had the privilege of working alongside Dr. Madein, she is much more than just a technocrat known by records; she is a friend, teacher, and mentor. She has won over both coworkers and subordinates with her ability to connect with individuals on a personal level, coupled with her genuine concern for their well-being. She is well known for being approachable, listening intently, and having the ability to provide direction and support. Her reputation as a cherished personality in the civil service has been solidified by these attributes. As a mother, Dr. Madein has masterfully balanced the exigencies of her career with her responsibilities at home, setting an exemplary standard for working mothers everywhere.

As Dr. Madein is ready to step down, there is burgeoning clamor for her to continue serving the public. Her unparalleled expertise and extensive experience make her a tremendous asset to Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda, even when she has not indicated any desire to venture into the political arena. Without any doubt, her proven track records as a technocrat, and her profound knowledge of Nigeria’s financial systems position her as an indispensable figure in Nigeria’s quest for economic prosperity and sustainable development. It is believed that her ongoing participation in public service, whether through capacity-building programs, advisory positions, or other engagements, will surely help Nigeria achieve its great developmental goals.

The story of Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein’s time as the Federation’s accountant general is one of distinctive narrative of excellence, integrity, and revolutionary leadership. Her reforms have not only raised the bar for public service, but have also improved the effectiveness and transparency of Nigeria’s financial management systems. Her story serves as a poignant reminder of the value of women’s leadership potential and a strong argument for their increased diversity and inclusion in public service. The story of Dr. Madein is not just one of personal triumph; it also demonstrates the revolutionary influence that one individual may have on an entire institution.

People who have had the privilege of working with Dr. Madein describe her as a “mother, mentor, teacher, colleague, and friend.” She is, however, much more to the country: a reformer, a trailblazer, and a beacon of hope. We honor her enormous accomplishments and anticipate the long-lasting influence of her legacy as she steps down from her role. Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein came, saw, and conquered. By doing this, she has made history as the first female Accountant-General of the Federation, a distinction she not only earned but dignified with her impeccable service.

This is the unseen story of a financial amazon, one that exist in timeless Legacy.

Ajeh is an information officer in the Ministry of Finance writing from Abuja.

____

