ThingsGoBetterSoon: Nigerians Urged to Remain Calm, Better Days Ahead

Amidst current economic and social challenges, a coalition of civil society organisations has reassured Nigerians that the country will overcome its difficulties and emerge stronger.

The #OurNaijaNoGoBurn #ThingsGoBetterSoon campaign, launched on social media, aims to promote hope and resilience among Nigerians.

Ahead of a Fearless Protests scheduled for October 1, the Coalition said its message is that of encouragement, highlighting successes, and advocating for collective support.

“We understand the frustrations, but we are confident that the current administration is working tirelessly to address them,” said Comrade Caleb Ure

Head of Strategy and Communication

of the Coalitions, adding that “We urge Nigerians to remain patient and united. Things will get better soon.”

By promoting positivity and unity, the #OurNaijaNoGoBurn #ThingsGoBetterSoon movement aims to inspire Nigerians to work together towards a brighter future.

Ure cautioned young Nigerians against participating in the planned “Fearless Protests” scheduled for October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day.

He expressed concerns that the protests could turn violent, resulting in harm to innocent citizens and damage to public property.

The #FearlessInOctober protests are organized by the #EndBadGovernance movement, which has been critical of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

However, the Coalition said it believes that dialogue and engagement with stakeholders are more effective ways to achieve meaningful change.

“We encourage Nigerian youth to engage in constructive conversations with policymakers, community leaders, and other stakeholders to address the country’s challenges,” Ure added.

The October 1 protests have sparked concerns among security agencies, with the police and other law enforcement bodies pledging to maintain law and order.