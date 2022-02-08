Third Force’ Set for Inauguration This Month

Leaders and stakeholders under the aegis of the National Consultative Front have met with various partners with a view to establishing an alternative ‘Third Force’ party this month ahead of the 2023 general elections, The Punch reports.

The National Secretary of NCFront, Bilikis Bello, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Monday, adding that the mega party would be launched in Abuja.

She said, “The leaders of conscience, key stakeholders and partners in the emergent Third Force Movement of Nigeria met under the auspices of the National Consultative Front in Victoria Island, Lagos, to consummate the various consultations and negotiations among parties and stakeholders aimed at forming a formidable alternative democratic mega party to drive the political rescue and salvation of Nigeria through the ballot in 2023.

“Eminent Nigerians at the retreat convened to consummate the democratic alternative people’s mega party of the third force for the 2023 elections include: Prof Pat Utomi; Dr Usman Bugaje; Engr Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso; Presidential aspirant, Prof Kingsley Moghalu; Senator Saidu Dansadau; Chairman, National Rescue Movement, Chief Ralph Nwosu, Chairman, African Democratic Congress, Hadjia Najatu Mohammed, Prof Remi Sonaiya, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Prof Osita Ogbu, and former Economic Adviser to the President, Dr Sadiq Gombe, among others. The party launch will take place in Abuja this month.”

Bello added that the NCFront is ready to accommodate all partners and stakeholders to form a strong fusion.

“In accordance with the meeting agenda, stakeholders, having received solidarity and goodwill messages from other key partners in the fusion process, namely; Rescue Nigeria Project, Nigeria Intervention Movement, Strategic Elements of the Civil Society Movement and Youths’ #EndSARS Movement, subsequently invited presentations from the National Chairmen of National Rescue Movement, and African Democratic Congress, respectively on their resolve and readiness to accommodate all partners and stakeholders in a fusion arrangement,” she said.

