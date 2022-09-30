Three EFCC Lawyers Among 62 to be Conferred With SAN Rank

Three lawyers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are among 62 lawyers to be conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Thisday reports.

The EFCC’s lawyers who made it successful at the screening panel include; Wahab Shittu, Mr Sylvanus Tahiru and Mr Rotimi Oyedepo.

Their elevation to the Inner Bar of the Nigerian Judiciary was approved by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola at the 154th plenary session of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), held on September 29, 2022.

A statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, stated that, “the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics”.

The statement however said that the new SANs would be sworn in on Monday November 21, 2022.

While 53 of the new SANs came from the Advocate category, the remaining nine came from the academia.

Some in the advocate category include; Mohammed Abubakar, Johnson Ugboduma, Christopher Oshomegie and Bankole Akomolafe.

Amongst the academia on the other hand include; Prof Kathleen Okafor, Prof. Muhammed Abdulrazaq, Prof Amokaye Gabriel, Prof Joy Ezeilo and Ass/Prof Chimezie Okorie.

“The meeting further approved a new Guidelines for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and all matters pertaining to the rank to guide future exercises”, the statement added.

