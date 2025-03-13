Tight Security As PDP NWC Meets In Abuja

Members of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The meeting taking place behind closed doors at the party’s national headquarters is presided over by the PDP National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum.

The meeting comes two days after the Supreme Court threw out a motion for a stay of execution of a High Court judgement removing Senator Samuel Anyanwu from office as National Secretary, replacing him with Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye.

Our correspondent observed the heavy presence of security officials comprising the Department of State Services (DSS), police and the civil defence at the headquarters of the PDP in Abuja.

Earlier, staff of the party clashed with thugs and some members of the party who are loyal to the embattled PDP National Secretary.

A staff of the PDP who witnessed the clash told Channels Television that the scuffle started when those members supporting Samuel Anyanwu came into the premises of the party.

He stated that the pro-Anyanwu supporters tried to lock out some members of the PDP National Working Committee who were resuming their usual mid-week meeting, but were overpowered by the staff, private guards and some police officers who are attached to the secretariat.

The development led to the deployment of more security personnel, to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.