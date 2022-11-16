Tinubu: 2023 Election is a Fight For Nigeria’s Soul

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the 2023 elections as a fight for Nigeria’s soul, Daily Trust reports.

Tinubu said this while flagging off his campaign at Jos Township Stadium in Plateau State on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari led key members of the ruling party to the campaign, which was attended by a mammoth crowd.

The flag off had in attendance Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kashim Shettima, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.

In attendance were Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Prof. Ben Ayade (Crossrivers) Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Lagos Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat, former Bauchi governor Mohammed Abubakar, former Ekiti governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Borno, Modu Ali-Sheriff, and former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

There were also Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of APC Presidential Candidate, Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice Presidential Candidate Shettima, both of who also addressed the rally, and Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Lagos governor, ministers and members of APC National Working Committee.

In his speech that was later interpreted in Hausa language by his running mate, Tinubu praised Nigerians for believing in the APC to lead the country.

He said the campaign was starting in Plateau, a place that properly shows Nigeria’s vast potentials.

Reeling out the successes of the Buhari administration, Tinubu said there was massive development in the agricultural, infrastructure and power sectors in the last eight years of the APC government.

According to him, these foundations now require more builders to make it a massive structure, calling on all Nigerians to embark on the journey with him.

“Here, I thank president Buhari again because he has truly established a strong foundation for the things we are now to do.

“The Buhari administration achieved things in the agricultural, infrastructural, and power sector no other administration has done. Additionally, his government liberated hundreds of communities from terrorists and brought thousands of displaced persons back to their homes.

“Truly the foundation has been set. It is now time to call more builders forward to further construct the national edifice that will be our best home. We, the APC and the Tinubu/Shettima team, seek to make permanent a covenant of progressive good governance with the people,” he said.

He added, “Under this hopeful pact, we will assemble the best team.

“We shall build on progress in the agricultural sector by establishing commodity boards guaranteeing minimal prices for strategic crops.

“We shall create agricultural and industrial hubs in all zones. You shall also see water catchment and irrigation systems to help farming while mitigating the dire effects of drought and flooding brought about by a changing climate.

“We will encourage urban employment through a national industrial plan that employs a series of measures including tax and employment credits. We will deepen the knowledge economy. Millions of the tech savvy, innovative youth will benefit as will our overall economy. Talented youth will find a place in our government. We will bring greater power through natural gas and reasonable reform of the entire power sector.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.