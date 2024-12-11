Tinubu: Artificial Intelligence important in Securing Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the weekend in Abuja underscored the role of artificial intelligence in the current fight against terrorism, pledging that his administration was committed to increasing funding and research in artificial intelligence to make the country safer.

President Tinubu made the pledge shortly after conferring the Fellowship of Security Institute (fsi) on 91 persons who completed a10-month course in artificial intelligence at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

Represented by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, President Tinubu said the whole world was embracing artificial intelligence to combat modern day crimes, and that Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in this global security trend.

President Tinubu lauded the Department of State Services for what he said was its leading role in maintaining internal security, and promised his administration’s commitment to strengthening internal security.

In his welcome address, the DG-DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, thanked the President for his appointment and honouring the Service.

He gave an insight to the history of NISS, stating that DSS established a Training School known as Abuja Training School (ATS) in 1999, which later evolved to the Institute of Security Studies (ISS), in 2008.

This, stated the DG, was primarily for the training of senior officers in Advanced Security and Intelligence Policy-making. At the end of the course, explained the DG, participants will be conferred with Fellow of the Security Institute (fsi); a criterion for advancement into the management cadre.

Ajayi explained that, in June 2019, former President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, signed into Law, the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) Bill, thereby elevating it at par with both the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and the National Defence College (NDC).

He added that though the DSS still coordinates the activities of NISS largely, it is now mandated by law to organise Research and Policy Training for Intelligence, Military, Security, Law Enforcement, Regulatory and Strategic Agencies in Nigeria and across Africa.

This, according to Mr Ajayi, was the reason NISS has on its board, representatives of other Intelligence Agencies (DIA and NIA). He added that NISS will deepen its national and subregional outlook.

The DG, who at the epochal event, had six of his predecessors at the same event, spoke on the benefits of synergy and coordination among agencies in tackling Nigeria and Africa’s security challenges.

While commending the strategic synergy demonstrated by this crop of Service Chiefs led by the NSA, Mr Ajayi assured that Nigeria will be more secure.

Dugnataries in attendance were the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, represented by the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senator (Prof) Anthony Ani, representative of the Speaker and House Committee Chairman on National Security and Intelligence, Hon Satomi Ahmad, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun.

Others include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (OFR), representatives of the Service Chief/Inspector General of Police (IGP), representatives of paramilitary agencies, (6) former Directors General, Department of State Services (DSS), Defence Attachés/Diplomats, Royal fathers led by Emir of Gumi, HRH Justice Lawal Hassan Gumi, captains of Industry among an array of high-powered personalities from all walks of life.

Chairman of the occasion, and former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu (CFR) lauded the solidarity and presence of former DGs of the Service, noting that, the unison will be instrumental to the overall success of NISS and DSS at large.

He urged elected officials to emulate the virtues of consolidating the legacies of previous administrations and to leverage the Service’s expertise for national development.

Instructively, he solicited increased funding to support DSS core mandate and advocated for clear communication of government policies to enhance governance.

In the same vein, the Vice President urged newly commissioned Fellows of the National Institute to rise to the challenges of modern national security threats, which he stated demands more than traditional military tactics.

He emphasized that the course’s focus on AI will enhance the nation’s security architecture through technology-driven countermeasures.

President Tinubu acknowledged the exemplary and astute leadership of the new DG of the Secret Service, Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi.

He commended the auspicious ceremony and especially noted that the landmark event will certainly remain indelible in the annals of the Agency.

While also appreciating Mr. Ajayi’s dexterity and wide reach, President Bola Tinubu expressed admiration for the recent remarkable achievements of the DGSS, the National Institute, and Service as a whole. In recognition of numerous outstanding efforts by the DGSS in improving the internal security of the country, he committed to supporting the NISS and Service.

The high point of the event was the unprecedented conferment of Fellow of Security Institute (fsi) on ninety-one (91) graduates, including foreign participants by Mr. President, the first since the inception of the flagship program.

He described the occasion as one that has redefined inter-agency collaboration, evident in the strong presence of various Security Chiefs and erstwhile DGs.

The elated C in C extolled Mr. Ajayi for bringing his predecessors together, describing it as a clear message in fostering unity of purpose, in the interest of the Service. He further urged the graduates to take advantage of knowledge acquired during the course, to enhance intelligence production, cross-agency collaboration, and national security management efforts.

The six (6) former DGs of the foremost Intelligence Agency, who graced the occasion in support of the new helmsman’s mettle of walking in the footprints of his forbearers were; Peter C. NWAODUAH (1992-1999), Rtd Col. L K.K. ARE OFR (1999-2007), A. A GADZAMA OFR, mni (2007-2010), Ekpenyong ITA CFR, mni (2010-2015), M.B SEIYEFA mni (2018) and the immediate past DG, Y M BICHI CFR, fwc (2018-2024)

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the retired DGs, Rtd. Col ARE eulogized the tremendous transformations in the National Institute since its establishment. He thanked the current management for sustaining the dream of the National Institute’s founders. He encouraged the DGSS, Service Chiefs, and the graduates to forge ahead in ensuring protection of Nigeria’s nationall security. He also called for government’s support to achieve the National Institute’s goal of deepening research in the fields of security and intelligence management.

The occasion was rounded off with a goodwill video from another former DG, A K HORSFALL, who equally congratulated the Course 17 graduates and announced the formation of a Forum of retired DGs’ at the instance of the new DGSS. He posited that this novel initiative will provide a pool of rich knowledge experience and ideas from the intelligence veterans for the benefit of current and future DSS leaders, as well as enhance smooth transition of successive administration in the Service.