Tinubu Confers New Ranks On Service Chiefs

Major General Christopher Musa, the chief of the defense staff, and the chiefs of the army, navy, and air staff today received their new ranks from President Bola Tinubu.

The decoration ceremony holding at the President’s office comes six weeks after their appointment on June 19, 2023.

Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar, who is the head of the air force, are among those decorated.

