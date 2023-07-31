Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Big Story

Tinubu Confers New Ranks On Service Chiefs

Published

Tinubu Confers New Ranks On Service Chiefs
Tinubu Confers New Ranks On Service Chiefs

Major General Christopher Musa, the chief of the defense staff, and the chiefs of the army, navy, and air staff today received their new ranks from President Bola Tinubu.

The decoration ceremony holding at the President’s office comes six weeks after their appointment on June 19, 2023.

Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar, who is the head of the air force, are among those decorated.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

Tinubu_signalng.com Tinubu_signalng.com

News

Tinubu Names A Special Investigator To Conduct An Investigation Into CBN

Jim Osayande has been designated as a special investigator by President Bola Tinubu to look into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Related...

1 day ago

News

Niger Republic: ” U.S. Behind You” Blinken Tells Tinubu

According to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, the United States OF America (USA) is supporting President Bola Tinubu’s attempts to reestablish democracy in...

1 day ago

Big Story

Tinubu To Address Nigerians By 7pm Today

By 7 o’clock today, President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians. This was revealed in a statement by Dele Alake, his Special Adviser on Special...

1 day ago

Africa

Tinubu To Host ECOWAS Special Meeting On Niger Coup

President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday host a special meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the political impasse in...

3 days ago

Copyright ©