Tinubu Hale, Hearty, Says APC UK

The United Kingdom Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate is hale and hearty, contrary to speculations on social media.

Mr Joseph Adebola, Chairman, APC UK Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He described the speculations that Tinubu was sick and went abroad to seek for medical attention as untrue.

“Unfortunately for them, their evil thinking against Tinubu will not come to pass because they are not God, the giver of life.

“For the records, Tinubu had been having strategic meetings with APC critical stakeholders here in the UK and had remained his vibrant and confident self.

“In one of the recent engagements in London, the APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu held a strategic meeting with some members of his campaign planning team.

“The team included Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Deputy Director of the PCC planning committee, Chief Pius Akinyelure and a host of progressives political gurus here in the UK,” Adebola said.

He said that the meeting was convened primarily to take decisions on some lingering issues, ahead of the APC presidential campaign.

He added that the meeting concluded with photo session at the venue which was currently trending in the social media.

“One of the viral photos on social media showed Asiwaju and his team walking back into the house from the garden.

“The session is a further confirmation of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s active state and daily engagements.

“We, however, will not be distracted by negative propaganda against Asiwaju and the APC as we are determined to move on, believing God and the Nigerian electorate for the enthronement of Tinubu presidency in 2023,” Adebola said.

He advised the naysayers to get themselves busy with more profiting ventures in their interest.

He assured that the APC UK Presidential Campaign Council was working on galvanising Nigerians in the Diaspora to convince their friends and family members back home to support the APC and its presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

