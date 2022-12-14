Tinubu is Buhari’s Successor, Adamu Declares

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, Daily Trust reports.

He made the declaration at the North West Presidential Campaign rally of the APC in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Senator Adamu said the flood of human beings that attended the rally showed the popularity of the party.

“Let me introduce our next president, that’s President Buhari’s successor, to you, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. By February 25, 2023, you should all come out en masse to vote for Tinubu and all candidates of APC,” he said.

He further thanked party loyalists from Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto and Kaduna for coming out in huge numbers to attend the rally.

In his remarks, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna said the APC had set the standard with the large crowd as he thanked all those that came out to grace the occasion, particularly women and youths.

Earlier on Monday, Tinubu vowed to end banditry and killings if elected president.

He said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Jibril Mai Gwari.

He equally promised to construct industrial dams for the people to ease their water problem, saying he will do his best to make Nigeria a better place, even though it will be difficult.

He donated N50 million to the victims of banditry in the local government area.

“We will give you peace, for those who have been victims of security problem, may Allah grant those who passed Aljannatul firdausi (paradise).

” I stand before you because there is a good opportunity coming, the election is nearer; I don’t know whether bandits know that or not, but we will serve them notice again. We will not relent in our effort to eliminate banditry and killings in Nigeria. I assure you it will be our priority,” he said.

