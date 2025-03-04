Tinubu, Kalu, Others Back Bill To Reserve Seats For Women In Parliament

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has thrown her weight behind the seat reservation bill for women in the parliament, urging the National Assembly to expeditiously pass the bill into law.

The bill sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu is currently before the House of Representatives for consideration and passage.

Speaking at the Art for Governance Exhibition organized by the Office of the Deputy Speaker in conjunction with ElectHER, an advocacy group for women empowerment in Abuja, Monday night,

Senator Tinubu represented by Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, PhD, emphasized the importance of women’s leadership in shaping the country’s future.

She said: “In the context of governance and inclusion, it offers a unique and compelling way to spotlight the urgent need for greater female representation in leadership and decision making processes. The artworks being displayed today serve not only for a Nigeria where political leadership is truly inclusive and reflective of its people. The emphasis on affirmative action bill is essential to amplifying the message of inclusion contained in this exhibition. Women constitute a vital part of our nation’s progress yet their representation in governance remains limited. Ensuring that women have a stronger voice in shaping policies, making decisions and driving national development is not just a matter of justice, it is a necessity for stable growth. Therefore, I support the affirmative action bill that mandates at least 35 percent of seats in the legislative and executive arms being occupied by women. I urge the national assembly to expedite the passage of the bill. I am committed to supporting initiatives that promote gender inclusion, women and nation building. This has been my mission during my mission as first lady of Lagos, as a senator and now as the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I firmly believe in the importance of women voices in governance. I urge my former colleagues, the civil society organization and the public to embrace the message of exhibition and collaborate to ensure that women’s voices are heard”.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu who was also in attendance decried the underrepresention of women in governance.

“Today, we wield the transformative power to address one of the most pressing issues in Nigeria’s democracy: the systemic underrepresentation of women in governance. We see the struggles, the resilience, and the undeniable strength of women who have fought to lead, only to be met with barriers. But barriers can be broken. That is why this exhibition is not just a cultural moment—it is an advocacy tool, a visual argument, a movement in motion.

“The Art for Governance exhibition is anchored on a pivotal legislative effort:

The Constitution (Alteration) Bill, 2024—popularly known as the Additional Seats Bill. This bill is not merely about numbers or political arithmetic; it is about justice. And as we push for its passage in the 10th Assembly, we recognize that legislative success is not achieved through legal arguments

alone, but through the mobilization of hearts and minds, and this exhibition does precisely that. Because this is not just about passing a bill; it is about shaping a legacy”, Kalu said.

Ibijoke Faborode, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ElectHER and Lead Curator, Art For Governance Exhibition highlighted the importance of gender-inclusive governance in fostering stronger democratic institutions, improved policy outcomes, and broader socio-economic growth.

“Nigeria, Africa’s largest democracy, has one of the lowest rates of female political representation on the continent. With women comprising nearly 50% of the population but less than 4% of the National Assembly, the underrepresentation of women in governance remains a critical challenge to achieving inclusive democracy and sustainable development. As Nigeria moves toward the 2027 elections, bold legislative reforms like the Reserved Seats Bill can be a game changer for socioeconomic transformation. We are building the momentum needed to mainstream the Reserved Seats Bill, shift public discourse, and drive its passage. This is not just about a policy change. It is about reshaping Nigeria’s democratic landscape to reflect the full strength of its people”, she said.

The Minister of Women Affairs and other notable personalities who spoke at the Exhibition also expressed their commitment to ensuring the passage of the Special Seats Bill, which aims to increase women’s representation in governance.

The Exhibition produced top 3 artists from over 150 other competitors who won special prizes for their extraordinary artworks.

The artists included Segun Owolabi who won the first position for N2 million; Chidinma Mordi, second position for N1. 5 million and Precious Samuel, third Position for N1 million but the prizes were later doubled by the Deputy Speaker.

The prize winners will also exhibit their work at the Echoes of Equity; Art For Governance event and display their works at the National Assembly Library for about 3 weeks.

