Trump Accuses Trudeau Of Using Tariffs Dispute To ‘Stay In Power’

Published

US President Donald Trump accused Canadian leader Justin Trudeau of playing up a Canada-US trade war to cling to power, after they spoke in a “somewhat friendly” call on Wednesday.

Trump said in a social media post that Prime Minister Trudeau “was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what’s going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power.”

Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January, is to step down after a Liberal party leadership contest this weekend chooses his replacement.

That person will then also become prime minister, and have the power to call the next federal election, which must be held no later than October — though political analysts have said it could come earlier.

Canadian prime ministers can call elections at any point in the government’s five-year term.

Trudeau and Trump have had a fractious relationship since Trump’s return to the White House in January, as the pair sparred over trade and fentanyl trafficking.

A frustrated Trudeau said Tuesday, after Trump moved ahead with imposing 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports into the United States, that while he thinks Trump is a “smart guy,” the tariffs are a “very dumb thing to do.”

He also accused Trump of seeking to collapse the Canadian economy to make the country easier to annex.

Trump has spoken several times of making Canada the 51st American state.

The Republican leader’s trade attacks have also been coupled with a particular animosity against the man he calls “Governor Trudeau.”

____

