Trump Finally Launches ‘Truth Social’ to Rival Twitter

Former US President, Donald Trump, has launched his own social media platform, Truth social, to compete with Twitter and Facebook, Thisday reports.

Truth Social is a social media platform which was created by Trump Media & Technology Group.

Trump, just like President Muhammadu Buhari, had severed his relationship with the social media platform in June 2021, when Twitter permanently delisted his handle from its social media platform, citing concerns over the ‘risk of further incitement of violence’ and Trump’s previous transgressions.

In the same year, Twitter also removed a post by President Muhammadu Buhari for violating its rules.

Riding on the back of his surprisingly large fan base in the US, Trump decided to set up his own social media App and try to capture some of Twitter’s market share.

Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, was launched on Apple’s App Store yesterday, according to Reuters, potentially marking the return of the former president to social media.

The launch would restore Trump’s presence on social media, after he was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube.

Trump’s eldest son Donald Jr. posted on Twitter a screenshot of his father’s verified @realDonaldTrump Truth Social account with one post.

Apple’s App Store listing indicates that Truth Social is expected to be released in February but anything can still happen. Reuters also reported that even as details of the app begin trickling out, Trump’s Truth and TMTG company remain mostly shrouded in secrecy and is regarded with skepticism by some in tech and media circles.

The new Truth platform by Donald Trump sets out to compete against Twitter and provide an alternative voice to certain audience.

