News

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Rescues Continue as Death Toll Tops 25,000

Published

Turkey’s president has raised the total death toll from Monday’s earthquakes, bringing the total confirmed dead in Turkey and Syria above 25,000 as survivors were still being found yesterday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that the number of those killed in the quakes in Turkey had reached 21,848.

Aljazeera reporter, Resul Serdar said; “A five-year-old Syrian girl was taken out of the rubble, alive. An hour later, another girl was pulled out of the rubble, and she was also alive. These are the rare moments of joy here.

“This city has seen so much that it needs some good news, and it also gives a spark of hope to the families.”

Serdar said several bodies were taken from under the rubble at the same location. “They are probably from the same family,” he said.

He added that while speaking to a woman earlier, she reported already burying more than 110 members of her family and friends.

