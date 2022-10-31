Connect with us

Twitter to Charge $20 Monthly For Verification Badge

It has been revealed that the microblogging site, Twitter, has intentions to enforce a fine on the verified users of its platform, Daily Trust reports.

Famous billionaire and Tesla founder, Elon Musk, who recently acquired the social media platform has been working on major changes and pushing all efforts to make money from his investment.

A report by Verge revealed that Twitter intends to increase the price of its subscription from $4.99 to $19.99 per month and that users will lose their verification if they don’t pay. It was also reported that handlers who are already verified will have to comply with the new rules.

An editor of Verge @Alex Heath who had also disclosed the information asserted that the deadline for the new rule would begin on the 7th of November and if the teams working on the project don’t launch the new fine on the application before the deadline date, they would be fired.

He tweeted, “NEWS: Twitter is planning to start charging $20 a month for verification. It’s Elon Musk’s first big project.”

“Oh, and the team building it was told they will all be fired if they don’t meet a launch deadline of November 7th.”

The report also stated that verified users will have a total of 90 days to move to Twitter Blue or they will end up losing their verification badge.

It was also stated that not only prominent individuals or celebrities would now get the blue tick but users who are functional on Twitter and have confirmed their identity will be able to get verified.

The Twitter account was officially sold to Elon Musk on Friday 28th of October.

