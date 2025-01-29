Two Killed As 2-storey Building Collapses In Lagos

LAGOS—A two-storey building in Mega Mall Estate, Inikpa area of Ajah, Lagos, collapsed yesterday, leaving two persons dead.

Identities of the deceased, an adult and teenager, could not be immediately ascertained.

South West Coordination of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident at about 9.07pm , yesterday.

He said five persons were rescued from the debris. He could, however, not give further details on the collapse, saying “responders are on search and rescue.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.