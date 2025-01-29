Connect with us

Two Killed As 2-storey Building Collapses In Lagos

Published

LAGOS—A two-storey building in Mega Mall Estate, Inikpa area of Ajah, Lagos, collapsed yesterday, leaving two persons dead.

Identities of the deceased, an adult and teenager, could not be immediately ascertained.

South West Coordination of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident at about 9.07pm , yesterday.

He said five persons were rescued from the debris. He could, however, not give further details on the collapse, saying “responders are on search and rescue.”

