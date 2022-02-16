charles

UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles Charity

British police said on Wednesday that they had launched an investigation into Prince Charles’s charitable foundation over claims of a cash-for-honours scandal.

“The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter. This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national,” Scotland Yard said in a statement.

More to follow . . .

