Understanding Why Faleke Is the King’s Eyes

By Moses Orih

In the realm of Nigerian politics, a modern-day equivalent of the ancient “Eyes and Ears of the King” has emerged in the person of Rt. Hon. Abiodun Faleke. As the Honorable Member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Faleke has proven himself to be a trusted and loyal servant of President Asiwaju Tinubu, earning the confidence of both the President and the Nigerian people.

Like the legendary “Eyes and Ears” of the Persian Empire, Faleke possesses a unique combination of skills, qualities, and competencies that make him an invaluable asset to the President and the nation. His impressive performance as Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Representative of Ikeja Federal Constituency has demonstrated his ability to navigate complex challenges, remain unflustered under pressure, and maintain a strong work ethic.

Faleke’s role as a bridge between his home state of Kogi and Lagos State has further solidified his position as a nationalist and a unifying force in Nigerian politics. His inspiring performance has earned him a reputation as a trustworthy and dependable leader, and his loyalty to the President and the nation is unwavering.

Despite not being from Lagos State, Faleke’s sagacity and inventiveness earned him popularity among various youth groups, ultimately leading to his rise as a youth leader. His impressive performance caught the attention of then-Governor Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who recognised his potential and appointed him as the first Executive Secretary of the newly created Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in 2003. This leadership experience proved to be invaluable, as Faleke learned quickly, grew steadily, and became increasingly formidable in his role.

Under Tinubu’s mentorship, Faleke acquired valuable lessons about effective leadership, preparing him for higher ventures. As he honed his skills, Faleke demonstrated a profound commitment to empowering his constituents and driving developmental projects that transformed lives and communities. His dedication to public service, integrity, and transparency earned him a reputation as a champion of the people.

Faleke’s political prowess and passion for service ultimately led him to successfully aspire to represent the Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in 2011. His understanding of leadership made it possible for him to stay with the root because he has learnt through experience that a great leader needs a great right-hand person to complement his abilities. Hence, even in the House of Representatives, he still kept very close to Asiwaju.

Determined to add value, and possibly transfer the knowledge and experience in mentorship gained in Lagos to Kogi State, he contested as the running mate to the governorship candidate of his party Chief Abubakar Audu in 2015. His popularity and political strategies transformed the Party into winning with a majority of votes cast in the keenly contested election displacing the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which for more than a decade held sway in the State.

Although he lost out to Yahaya Bello after the untimely death of Abubakar Audu, he made a distinctive mark, speaking loudly even to the admiration of Mr. President, who did not feel disappointed, granting him more dynamic support. Rt. Hon. Faleke is a man who develops rapport and establishes profound and sincere friendships. This is another rare quality which has kept him close and made him the trusted King’s eyes and ears. The qualities he does not have are always complemented by his friends and close associates, making him formidable all the time.

A supportive, loyal and dedicated person, Hon. Faleke consistently stays true to a friend all season. Looking back, he could never have gotten to where he is today, and not have the trust of all Nigerians without this kind of approach to a life of friendship. Rt. Hon. Faleke believes that the day is done only when the job is done. The ability and willingness to turn off the body clock and work long hours is essential. That goes for anyone who has to be the face and voice of the King when he is not around.

Hon. Faleke’s tireless work ethic, pulling an all-nighter and working endless hours are both proof of dedication and strength. This he has demonstrated severally to the careful observation of Mr. President, gaining trust and added confidence and reliance. Now, the President knows he has someone who can work through rough patches. No matter how long it lasts and how hard it gets, he will never get complacent; he will remain motivated and rise to the occasion, which means only good things for all.

Chief Faleke never allows for a trickle-down effect, he is always on his game, and everyone feels it. His extensive knowledge has made it possible for him to fill in when his boss is indisposed, overworked, or even at a critical juncture. Chief Abiodun Faleke is always there to complement both in quality and in building the success of the team, as one unit not as a mischievous opportunist waiting to take advantage of the structure at the slightest moment for personal political interest.

A passionate, observant, humble and transparent loyalist of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his unflinching dedication, service to the King and his people, humility, and complete absence of ego and self in service have continued to be his formidable pedestal granting him steady growth both in his relationship to President Tinubu and with other Nigerians.

As Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Rt. Hon. Faleke has demonstrated a combination of unflinching loyalty and superlative pragmatic leadership and responsibility in his oversight of public financial systems in the country, including revenue generation, national budget planning, and fiscal policies.

Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke has consistently proved his loyalty, dependability, respect and devotion to President Tinubu and patriotism to the nation, Nigeria. His is truly the King’s Eye and Ears.

***Orih is a public affairs analyst

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.