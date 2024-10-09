Victory for Ighodalo as INEC Bows to Pressure, Agrees to Election Materials Inspection

In a major breakthrough for the Dr. Asue Ighodalo and his legal team, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has now agreed to allow the inspection of the election materials and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices used in the contentious Edo State governorship election. This decision follows public protests by members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); and the intense pressure and legal efforts by Ighodalo’s team to challenge the election results, which they claim were manipulated by the ruling party.

The Commission had earlier refused attempts by Dr. Ighodalo to inspect the BVAS machines used during the September 21st Governorship election; despite being served with a court order.

In a letter dated October 8, 2024, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo State, Dr. Anugbom Onuoha, refuted earlier allegations that the Commission had refused access to these critical materials. He emphasized that INEC remains committed to transparency and integrity in the electoral process and assured that the inspection is scheduled for October 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM at INEC Headquarters in Edo State.

This latest development is seen as a significant win for Ighodalo, who has maintained that only through full disclosure and an examination of the election materials can the integrity of the process be restored. With the inspection now officially sanctioned, Ighodalo’s legal team will gain access to the evidence they believe will expose irregularities and strengthen their case in the ongoing election petition tribunal. With only 48 hours left before the Saturday deadline to submit an election petition, it is hoped that the PDP will have enough time to inspect all election materials and file their case.

Speaking on this victory, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Anthony Aziegbemin, called it “a win for democracy and the rule of law,” while thanking the people of Edo State for their steadfast support. “I want to thank all those who came out to protest in support of Ighodalo’s quest to reclaim his stolen mandate,” he said. “While I have lost faith in the Police and INEC, who I believe colluded with the APC to steal the election, I have absolute confidence in the Judiciary. They will do right by the people of Edo State and uphold their decision to elect Asue as their Governor.”

This decision by INEC marks a turning point in the post-election battle and boosts confidence within Ighodalo’s team, as they continue to fight to reclaim the mandate they believe was stolen. However, it is uncertain if the PDP protests will cease as the State Chairman reiterated his Party’s resolve to continue to remind Edo people and Nigerians that the actions of the APC, Nigerian Police and INEC were illegal and unacceptable.

“We are a proud and enlightened people” Dr. Aziegbemin said “We have always chosen our leaders here in Edo; and I can tell you for free that we will send these unlettered pretenders to the throne back to where they came from.”