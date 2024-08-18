Viral Video Shows Edo Residents Embarrassing Oshiomhole at Campaign Ground, Demand APC Candidate to Speak

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Edo residents publicly embarrassing the former governor of Edo State and now senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, during a campaign event for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

The video, which has sparked widespread reactions, captured the moment when Oshiomhole took the stage to speak on behalf of Okpebholo at a campaign rally.

However, the crowd interrupted Oshiomhole, shouting at the top of their voices and demanding that he allow Okpebholo to speak instead.

The crowd’s chants grew louder as they insisted on hearing from the APC candidate directly.

One of the women in the crowd shouted in pidgin English: ”Oshiomhole should allow him to speak. Is he the one contesting? Let’s hear from the man.”

Another man shouted: ”He doesn’t talk? He should be allowed to address us, so we hear from him directly.”

Senator Okpebholo has been criticized for lacking public speaking skills and has notably refrained from addressing campaign grounds and participating in debates.

His reluctance to speak publicly is reportedly due to his consistent grammatical errors, which have become a point of ridicule among his critics.

The situation escalated further following the recent leak of Okpebholo’s West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result, which showed that he scored F9 parallel, fueling doubts about his academic qualifications and fitness to lead the state.

Many residents and political observers have expressed concerns over his capability to govern, with some suggesting that the embarrassment he faced at the campaign ground may be the first of many to come.

The video has prompted a flurry of comments on social media, with users questioning the APC’s choice of candidate.