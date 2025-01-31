We Are Working Not To Bring Shame To PDP – Bauchi Gov

Gov. Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State has said that he and other members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were committed not to bring shame to the party.

Mohammed stated this during the PDP North-East Zonal Caucus meeting on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said that leaders of the party from the zone had met with members of the reconciliation committee set up by the National Working Committee (NWC), adding that the zone has been adjudged to be the least with division and rancour.

Mohammed said the meeting agreed that the zone was closely knit together in terms of unity and focus as members were working to ensure that they didn’t bring shame to the party.

“We bring different projects and programmes that will have a direct bearing on the aspirations of our people.

“We are loyal to the zone and loyal to our various chapters, including those chapters that don’t have a governor, and we will continue to do that,” he said.

The chairman of the committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said the party was ready to address its challenges for effective repositioning to enable it to wrestle power in the 2027 general election.

He said, “The main purpose of the committee is to reach out to the aggrieved members and those having issues to re-establish a formidable political party in the country.”

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa described the reconciliation committee as timely, considering the lingering problems bedevilling the party.

Fintri said the party could only bounce back and reclaim its leadership position through collective efforts and urged aggrieved members to come to the roundtable to reconcile and move on.

