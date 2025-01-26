We Have More ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Govt Than On The Streets – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, has claimed that there are more “yahoo people” in government than on the streets.

Speaking at the 4th graduation ceremony of Nexford University on Saturday, Obi described the country as a “crime scene,” highlighting the urgent need for quality leadership to address Nigeria’s challenges.

He urged graduates to become catalysts for positive change in their communities.

“When we talk about vices, don’t think it’s just the yahoo boys on the streets,” Obi said. “The truth is, there are more yahoo people in government than outside it because we’ve turned the entire country into a crime scene, with people both inside and outside stealing.”

Obi stressed the importance of character and integrity in leadership, noting that creating a better society requires strong moral values and the courage to do the right thing.

“It’s not rocket science, but it’s not easy. It’s about having a strong character and resisting the temptation to do wrong,” he explained. “You’ve gained knowledge today, use it to help change society. You’re victims of a system where past generations have failed to do what is right, and now you’re bearing the consequences.”

Also addressing the graduates, Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, emphasized the importance of service and leadership.

“Service is the highest form of leadership,” she said. “See this graduation as an opportunity to serve whether in your workspaces or in the country at large. The world of work today is vastly different from what it used to be, and you must master it.”

