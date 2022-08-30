Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

We Need to Act Fast on Economy, ASUU Strike, Osinbajo Tells APC Govs

Published

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo received governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his office at the Presidential Villa , on Tuesday, Daily Trust reports.

The governors visited Osinbajo to felicitate with over his recovery from the surgery done last month.

While welcoming the Governors, Prof. Osinbajo expressed his appreciation for the visit and the good wishes.

The VP also commended the expertise of Nigerian doctors, and the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities existing in the country. But he regretted that doctors are restrained by regulations from advertising and as a result many people are unaware of the level of quality medical services available locally.

During the brief interaction that followed at the meeting, important national issues were also raised especially regarding the economy and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

The Vice President and the Governors then agreed to engage these and other pressing issues further with a view to bringing urgent resolution for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

According to the Vice President, “we all need to work together on these critical issues. We need to think through things, and we need to do it fast.”

Present at the meeting were Governors, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State; Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara; Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, and the deputy governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Tinubu Visits Jonathan, Seeks Support For 2023

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday night, visited former President Goodluck Jonathan at the latter’s residence...

2 hours ago

News

2023: I Will Do What’s Right, Not What’s Comfortable – Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday hinted of his style of governance if elected president in the forthcoming...

1 day ago

News

Shettima Explains Why He Wore Sneakers on Suit to NBA Conference

Senator Kashim Shettima, Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has broken his silence on the controversy which trailed his dressing to the...

5 days ago

News

2023: Tinubu Targets 4 PDP Govs, Senators, Reps, Others

Ahead of September commencement of campaigns, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has intensified moves to lure four more...

5 days ago

Copyright ©