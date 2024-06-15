We owe success of 10th Reps to Abbas leadership style – Deputy Spokesman

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese has attributed the numerous achievements of the parliament to the exceptional leadership style of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

In a media chat on the first anniversary of the House, Agbese praised Abbas’ visionary leadership, which has enabled the Green Chamber to achieve landmark legislative feats.

The Deputy Spokesman highlighted Abbas’ efforts to promote unity and inclusivity among lawmakers, stating that “the House has become a beacon of hope for Nigerians, and a symbol of what can be achieved through collective effort and dedication.”

He also praised the Speaker’s ability to engage with stakeholders, including civil society organizations, the private sector, and the executive arm of government.

“His leadership style is a testament to the power of collaborative leadership, and we are proud to be part of his team,” Agbese said.

“He has promoted gender equality, youth empowerment, and transparency in governance.

“The Speaker’s qualities are rare; he is a listening leader, with a sense of fairness, and commitment to the well-being of Nigerians.

“We are proud to associate with the achievements of this parliament, and we owe it all to the leadership style of our Speaker.

“Under Abbas’ leadership, the House has passed several notable bills, including the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, Economic Diversification Bill, the National Health Insurance Act, and the Education Reform Bill. In fact, in the first six months, 120 bills passed the second reading stage.

“All these bills are intended to provide immediate relief and long-term solutions to the challenges that have plagued our society.

“Through these bills, the House is empowering our citizens, enhancing social justice, promoting economic growth, and promoting peace and security.

” The bills have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economic growth, healthcare development, and education sector.

“The Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill for example will address the development and environmental concerns of host communities and set aside five per cent of the actual annual operating expenditures of power generating companies (GENCOs) from the preceding year for the development of their respective host communities.

“The Speaker’s fairness, humility, and dedication have earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues, stakeholders, and the Nigerian public. His leadership style is characterized by openness, inclusivity, and a willingness to listen.

“As a House, we believe this is just the starting point”.