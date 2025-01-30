We Owe Survival Of Our Democracy To People’s Resilience — General Abubakar

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has urged Nigerians, especially political parties, to keep watering and nurturing the tree of democracy, saying “there is no alternative to civil rule’’.

Abubakar spoke at the launch of a book titled “100 Years of Political Parties Evolution in Nigeria, 1923 – 2023’’ by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event was “100 Years of Political Parties Evolution in Nigeria – The Imperative of Nigeria’s Political Stability: Issues and Solutions”.

Abubakar, who was the chairman of the occasion, said that in spite of military interventions, democracy had come to stay in Nigeria.

He expressed happiness that his government, as the then military Head of State, ushered in the era of democracy and laid the solid foundation for democratic governance, when he handed over power to the elected President on May 29, 1999.

“It also shows that when leaders are patriotic, passionate, resolute and unwavering in building strong democratic structures and institutions, democracy could flourish and yield its dividends to citizens.

“We should therefore keep watering and nurturing the tree of democracy as there is no alternative to civil rule.

“Our democracy has been tested and shaken by reactionary forces and survived. It is a testament to citizens’ belief and resilience in representative governance,’’ he said.

Abubakar said it had become expedient to explore political parties’ development priorities to consolidate the nation’s democracy and ensure an environment conducive for successful elections and political stability.

He said that as Nigeria continued the ongoing Constitution and Electoral Act Amendments to correct obvious flaws in the electoral process, it was important to imbibe democratic ideals, ethics and values, and the nation would witness sustainable democracy and development.

The former head of state tasked political parties to reconsider some of the past practices in party democracy which were currently being downplayed by political players.

These according to him were supremacy of the party leadership, adherence to party manifestoes, as well as formation of party and membership based on ideology.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, advised politicians to stop weaponising ethnicity for political and personal gains.

Abbas, represented by the House Majority leader. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, said ethnicity should rather be used to address problems of hunger, bad roads, insecurity, poor educational system, poor access to health facilities, and lack of jobs.

Decrying the hijack of party ownership by deep pockets, Abbas said that members should be made to pay dues and to own the party.

“Our parties today, to even give you membership card, they turn it into trying to get a loan from the Nigerian bank. We need to review it,’’ Abbas.

The Chairman of IPAC, Yusuf Dantalle, described the book as a beacon of knowledge and insight, shedding light on the struggles and progress that had defined Nigeria’s political journey.

Dantalle also described the book as a chronicle that documents the political party landscape from 1923 to 2023.

He said that the document also served as a testament to the rich history, evolution and resilience of political parties in Nigeria.

“It is a reflection of the trials and triumphs, the challenges and achievements that have shaped our political landscape over the past century,” he said.

Dantalle emphasised the need for Nigeria to reflect on the past, celebrate the milestones of the present, and chart a course for a future filled with unity, progress, and prosperity for all Nigerians.

Dantalle called on patriotic Nigerians to partner with and support the efforts of IPAC in deepening democracy through innovative programmes and projects of this nature.

He pledged that IPAC would continue to bridge the gap of generational democratic leadership, honour Nigeria’s past, and embrace the future with hope and determination.

