Why elderstatesmen have confidence in Governor Kefas – By Emmanuel Bello

The presence of some of the most reverred elderstatesmen at the recent commissioning of the TY Danjuma House in Abuja surprised attendees of the star-studded event. The highly honored General TY Danjuma apart, it is not every day you see former military Head of state, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) at any function. He has largely maintained an ascetic lifestyle and is not given to the flamboyance of public engagements. It is not a very usual sight to see the likes of the respected General Aliyu Gusau (rtd) at an event. The super spook enjoys a mysterious anonymity and promotes his own self effacing mein.

But on this day, these reverred men were in attendance to support the effort of a younger but equally respectable Dr Agbu Kefas, Governor of Taraba state. There were other senior citizens like former presidential candidate, Professor Jerry Gana, and former minister Obadiah Ando. From the states, also poured in more big names in the national firmament.

Their auras added to the mystique of the moment and brought out in bold relief the honor Dr Agbu Kefas gets in power circles. It was clearly a case of the African proverb that said, “When a child washes his hands well, he eats with elders.”

Dr. kefas has indeed washed his hands well in his pursuit of good governance in Taraba state. The nationalists who are nostalgic about the good old times when education was a priority are clearly impressed with the free education policy. Being all products of free education, these men must be excited at the prospect of a Nigerian governor pursuing it with transparency and passion.

Moreover, elderstatesmen easily respond to good governance. They remember with longing nostalgia the eras when government really worked for the people. Dr. Kefas represented that period in our history. His seriousness and leadership style recall a time when probity, moral rectitude, and commitment were the hallmark of public office. He therefore stirs in these men, a throwback to how things are supposed to be.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.