Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why I’m Silent Over PDP Crisis – Saraki

Published

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has spoken after a long time, giving reasons why he has been silent over the series of crises rocking the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to Punch , Sarak who just returned from an annual vacation, went straight to Akwa Ibom State to join the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation.

Saraki said he had been working silently, adding that there were times when it was necessary to do this.

The PDP, of which Saraki is a member, has been battling leadership crisis, particularly the aggressive calls for the resignation of its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, specifically led by governors Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde of Rivers State and Oyo State respectively.

Wike’s camp had recently pulled out of the campaign council of the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku, who seemed to be boxed in a corner, being a notable figure in the party, had not taken side on the call for the resignation of Ayu.

Rather, Atiku maintained that the party’s constitution must be followed. Atiku also recently said that Ayu could not be forced to resign. This is as Wike continues to drag the party even by holding media parleys, alleging bribery and raising several allegations.

Aggrieved members of the PDP had hinged their calls for the resignation of Ayu on regional reasons, saying they wanted the South to a hold a position in the party’s leadership.

Reacting via Facebook post on his verified page, Saturday, Saraki said, “I just returned from my annual vacation and went straight to Akwa Ibom to join the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation.

“As I moved around the country in the past few days, I got the feeling that many people are concerned over my seeming silence on recent developments in our party, the PDP. My response is that there are times to speak and be heard and there are times when working silently behind the scene is more productive. This is such a time.”

Throwing weight behind Atiku, Saraki said, “The PDP and Atiku Abubakar remain the best option for Nigerians in the 2023 polls!”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

PDP Senator, Nnamani, Listed in Tinubu Campaign Council

A sitting Peoples Democratic Party Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has surprisingly been listed as a member of the All...

7 hours ago

News

Economic Blueprint: Atiku Tackles Lai Mohammed, Demands Apology

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, tackled the Minister of Information and Communication, Lai Mohammed, over his (minister) claim that...

2 days ago

News

I Will Stay in PDP to Fight for Equity, Unity, Peace – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he is not leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the internal crisis plaguing the party, Thisday...

2 days ago

News

PDP May Lose 2023 Elections, Bode George Warns

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman Chief Olabode George has warned that the opposition party may lose next year’s presidential election to...

September 16, 2022

Copyright ©