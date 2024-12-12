Wike’s enemies out to disrupt transformation of FCT into a model capital territory- CTJ

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has thrown its weight behind the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike in enforcing an orderly development of the territory, stating that his enemies are out to disrupt his ongoing efforts to transform the FCT into a model capital territory.

CTJ’s Executive Director, Dr Idoko Ainoko said in a statement on Friday that the Minister’s detractors are masquerading as emergency activists and property owners using allegations of land grabbing and revocation of land titles as their cover to sabotage the FCT’s masterplan.

He dismissed such accusations as baseless and part of a calculated attempt by Wike’s detractors to undermine his transformative efforts in the FCT.

Ainoko pointed out, “It is curious that people are raising the alarm about the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, grabbing their plots of land, revoking plots, and demolishing illegal structures, without amply proving that they were in the right and the Minister was in the wrong.

“We have also noticed that many of these people rely on the court of public opinion in social media to demonise the hard-working Minister with all manners of allegations. One would have expected anyone aggrieved by the enforcement of the FCT masterplan and other extant policies would have challenged such in a court of competent jurisdiction and enforce their rights.

“Wike’s commitment to project delivery and his visionary leadership have made him a target for those envious of his achievements. These unfounded allegations are merely a distraction from the remarkable progress being made under his administration. The Minister has always prioritised the interests of the residents of the FCT, ensuring that due processes are followed and development of structures in the FCT are conducted with utmost integrity.

“As much as some people are deploying emotional blackmail to justify their violation of the rules, the measures deployed to address these violations are necessary to ensure that the FCT continues to grow and thrive as a modern and efficient capital territory,” Ainoko stated.

The CTJ’s Executive Director highlighted Wike’s instrumentality in driving significant development projects within the FCT, meant to elevate it to a model capital territory, which he is dedicated to implementing while consistently adhering to due process and legal frameworks in all his dealings.

The CTJ also praised Wike’s proactive approach to tackling illegal land encroachments and unauthorised constructions. “It shocking that people with mischievous intent dwell on the enforcement of the Master Plan only in terms of how illegalities are being corrected, while they neglect to mention the expanding road networks, the opening up of satellite towns to provide affordable housing for residents and the overall conducive atmosphere being created in the territory.

Ainoko urged the public to disregard the accusations and to support Minister Wike’s ongoing efforts to transform the FCT. “We must not allow the malicious actions of a few to derail the progress being made. Wike’s vision for the FCT is one of prosperity and development, and we must stand by him in achieving this goal,” he asserted.