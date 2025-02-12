Woman Sells Baby For N4m, Gives Mother N600,000

ASABA — A 26-year-old lady, Rachael, has narrated how she sold her two-week-old baby for N600,000, due to her inability to cater for her.

The baby, it was revealed, was sold for N4 million to a 42-year-old woman seeking to adopt a child, but the mother, it was learned, was only given N600,000.

Rachael, a resident of Asaba, Delta State, was paraded at the state Police Command alongside two other accomplices by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Bright Edafe.

She said she is a mother of one other male child, and that she had to give away the two-week-old baby girl because she was finding it difficult to take care of the two children.

She said the father of the two-week-old baby denied paternity of the child who she said she gave birth to on January 27, 2025.

“I gave the baby away because I am the only one taking care of the child,” Rachael said.

On how she coped while she was pregnant, she said: “l took care of myself, I struggled, I was going to people’s compound to clean and do some other chores.”

She said she was introduced to a woman who she asked to help her because she was not financially strong enough to cater for two children.

Rachael said: “The woman gave me N600,000 and said I should settle her and I gave her N30,000.”

Meanwhile, the woman (identity undisclosed) said she sold the child for N3.5 million and admitted that she gave the mother N600,000.

She said the mother of the child told her that she wanted to use the money to start a business.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old woman who had sought to adopt the child said she paid N4 million.

____

