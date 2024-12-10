Women with disabilities missing in GBV conversations – Chairman, Abia Disability Commission

Chairman, Abia State Disability Commission, Mr David Anyaele, says the voice of women with disabilities are always missing whenever there are conversations around Gender Based Violence(GBV).

He said this when the commission organised a “Dialogue on Sexual and Gender Based Violence and Women with Disabilities” in the state, in support of the First Lady of Abia State, Lady Priscilla C. Otti’s call in the fight against GBV.

The aim is to empower women and girls to build a safer, more inclusive and prosperous state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that event in Umuahia, was part of the activities in commemoration of a 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

16 Days of Activism against GBV is a key international moment to call for an end to violence against women and girls (VAWG).

It runs from Nov. 25 (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) until Dec. 10, being the International Human Rights Day.

Anyaele argued that the women with disabilities would be missing when critical issues concerning them and their solutions were being discussed.

“In many states and even at the national level, you see our women struggling and fighting to be carried along, to be recognised and to be part of the conversation” said Anyaele, a person with disability.

Anyaele told the different clusters in the disability community that the commission’s was committed to adding the women’s voice in the narrative and respond appropriately to their needs in the state.

He said that the objectives of the dialogue were to examine the extent of their knowledge, participation as well as the interventions for them.

The participants who were actively involved in the interactive session, were drawn from each cluster : deaf, blind, physically challenged, intellectual, IDEA and albinism.

Arising from their group discussions, the participants shared their bitter experiences, frustrations as well as discriminations by the members of the public, including some government agencies.

Shockingly, all the clusters said they were not familiar with the laws that protect them against GBV, neither had any organisations enlightened them on GBV in the state.

They urged the commission to train women with disabilities on GBV, in collaboration with the state Ministry of Justice.

Anyaele assured them that their contributions and suggestions would be catalogued, analysed and presented to the governor’s wife for further actions.

He appreciated them and promised to invite their male counterparts for a similar interactive session.(NAN)