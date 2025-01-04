World Braille Day: Disability Commission Set to Create Awareness and Support for All Blind Abians

Chairman, Abia State Commission for the Welfare of the Disabled Persons, Mr David Anyaele has said the Abia state government is set to commence Awareness and support programs for Blind Abains.

Anyaele in a press statement to make the World Braille Day said the government of Gov. Alex Otti recognize that “Braille enables literacy, education, and independence for blind individuals.”

“it facilitates access to written information in various fields, including education, employment, and daily life.”

“it promotes equality and inclusion, ensuring that visually impaired people can participate fully in society”.

Anyaele went on to call on all Blind Abians to:

“to take advantage of the school of the Blind in the State to acquire skill on the use of Braille as education and learning at the school is at no cost for the students.”

“Under Dr. Alex C. Otti’a administration, no Blind Abian is permitted to be Braille illiterate.”

“Already, a provision has been made to cater for the educational needs of all Abians as 20% budgetary allocation for education has been made in the 2025 State Budget”

“Dr. Alex C. Otti”s in his New Year message specifically mentioned that year 2025 will witness special support to issues of concern to Abians with disabilities as such no one would be left behind in the State by reason of disability.” He said

World Braille Day, is observed on January 4th each year, to honour the birth of Louis Braille (1809–1852), the French inventor of the Braille system.

This day raises awareness about the importance of Braille as a means of communication for blind and visually impaired people.

World Braille Day reminds us of the significance of inclusion and equal opportunities for all, regardless of physical abilities.