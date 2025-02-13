World Radio Day: FG Calls On Radio Stations To Create Awareness On Climate Change

The Federal Government has called on radio stations in Nigeria to use their platforms to create awareness about climate change and its impact on the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, made the call in a statement, on Thursday in Abuja to commemorate the World Radio Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Day, which is set aside by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), is celebrated on every Feb. 13.

NAN also reports that the theme for this year’s celebration is “Radio and Climate Change.”

According to Idris, it is a day dedicated to celebrating the power and importance of radio in our daily lives.

“This year’s theme holds great significance for our community in Nigeria, as we face the devastating effects of climate change on our environment and livelihoods.

“Radio has always been a trusted source of information and a lifeline for communities, especially in times of crisis.

“In recent years, it has played a crucial role in raising awareness about climate change and its impact on our planet.

“With its wide reach and accessibility, radio has the power to educate and mobilise individuals towards taking action against climate change.

“On this World Radio Day, we urge all radio stations in Nigeria to use their platforms to create awareness about climate change and its impact on our country,” Idris said.

The minister further emphasised that communities could be equipped with the knowledge and tools to adapt to the changing climate and mitigate its effects through informative and educational programmes.

He stressed that it was also crucial for radio stations to collaborate with other organisations and experts in the field of climate change to provide accurate and reliable information to the listeners.

According to him, we can enhance our understanding of the issue and work towards finding sustainable solutions in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by featuring interviews with scientists, environmentalists, and policymakers.

“Furthermore, we call upon our community to use this opportunity to reflect on our actions and how they contribute to climate change.

“Simple changes in our daily habits, such as reducing plastic usage, conserving energy, and promoting sustainable agriculture, can make a significant impact in the long run.

“As we celebrate the role of radio in fighting climate change, we must also remember that these issues go beyond our borders.

“The effect of climate change is felt globally, and it is our responsibility to join hands with other nations to find solutions and create a better future for the generations to come,” Idris said.

The minister recalled that at the 29th session of the Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s vulnerability to climate change.

“Tinubu also outlined Nigeria’s strategies and efforts to mitigate its impact and implement policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance resilience, and integrate climate solutions into national planning.”

(NAN)

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.