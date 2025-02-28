‘You Don’t Want Your Son To Be Like Him’ – Okocha blasts Carragher

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has criticised former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher over his remarks downplaying the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a major tournament.

Carragher sparked backlash after suggesting that Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances were limited because he plays for Egypt, implying AFCON is not a significant competition. Speaking on Sky Sports after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City, Carragher said:

“I think the problem is the fact he’s with Egypt, and he’s probably not playing in the major tournament as such or maybe got a great chance of winning.”

In response, Okocha, in an interview circulating on X on Friday, dismissed Carragher’s footballing credentials, stating:

“There are some players that will say something; you just overlook it. If you look at their careers, if you look at the type of football that they played, you can understand. I mean, you wouldn’t want your son to be like Carragher. So, he can never appreciate African football or the talents that come from Africa.”

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel also condemned Carragher’s stance on his Obi One Podcast, calling the remarks “disrespectful.”

“The Africa Cup of Nations is as big as the Euros. I’ve played in it and won it. It’s not in his f*ing place to discredit the AFCON. He sits there week in, week out, teaching and coaching people on how to win the Premier League, and he never won it!”

Mikel emphasised AFCON’s significance, stating that young African players aspire to play in the competition, drawing inspiration from their footballing idols.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.